Maruti Suzuki, Honda To Launch New Compact SUVs In India In 2023

Maruti Suzuki and Honda are expected to launch compact SUVs next year in the domestic market to take on strong competitors like Nexon and Venue

Maruti Suzuki has commenced testing the YTB or Baleno Cross on public roads and the test mules indicate the presence of similar design elements as the soon-launching Grand Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki YTB has long been speculated for arrival and as expected, it will carry an SUV coupe styling derived from the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The YTB or Baleno Cross will reportedly be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet turbo engine that was earlier used in the Baleno RS but its power and torque figures are not known yet. It will have several commonalities with the Baleno premium hatchback, which received a facelift earlier this year including the lightweight Heartect platform.

The five-seater is expected to be sold via Nexa premium dealerships and it could slot between the Baleno and Brezza. To acquire tax benefits, it will have an overall length of under four metres and the features list as well as the technologies could be shared with the Baleno. A 360-degree, a HUD, and a nine-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ are some of the expected features.

Its global debut will happen at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale shortly after. Another mainstream brand that will bring an all-new compact SUV to India next year will be Honda. Likely to be launched by the middle of 2023, the sub-four-metre SUV could follow the design language adapted by the Japanese company globally.

The performance could be derived from the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine used in the Amaze and the 1.5-litre diesel engine that will give a distinct advantage over many of its rivals. Honda is also developing a midsize five-seater SUV for India based on the City’s platform. It could be equipped with the e:HEV hybrid technology that debuted in the City Hybrid.

The aforementioned Maruti Suzuki YTB and Honda’s compact SUV will compete against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV300 in the highly competitive space.