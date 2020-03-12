Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Ford And Toyota Clear Out All BS4 Inventories

Several carmakers have cleared out their BS4 stocks and moved on to selling BSVI vehicles ahead of the deadline

Automobile manufacturers are working hard to clear out the BSIV stocks as the BSVI emission standards are coming into effect from April 1, 2020. With the deadline less that three weeks away, the dealerships are pushing to sell the existing inventories as the BSIV models cannot be registered past the stipulated date of March 31, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki began introducing BSVI models right from April 2019 and it has reaped the benefits of being the first mover as more than five lakh BSVI vehicles have been sold already. The largest carmaker in the country has cleared its BSIV inventory, as does brands like Honda, Ford and Toyota. The latter completely transitioned towards BSVI in January.

In February 2020, Toyota dispatched a total of 10,352 units of BSVI vehicles to its dealers. In the aftermath, models like Etios, Liva and Corolla have been discontinued locally. As car brands have shelved most of their diesel engines, mainly the small capacity ones in the affordable space, some popular as well as underwhelming vehicles have been shown the exit doors.

The companies have also taken the opportunity to introduce brand new vehicles or updated ones to offset the price hike involved in the transition towards BSVI regulations. Since the beginning of this year, we have witnessed a flurry of launches up and down the price scale and the launch activities will continue through this month.

Honda Cars India will be debuting the new generation City soon and the facelifted Verna is entering the market on March 26. The T-Roc premium SUV is also scheduled to go on sale on March 18 and the long-awaited second generation Creta will have its prices announced on March 16. While the aforementioned brands have cleared out the inventories, there are some who haven’t done so.

Datsun, Nissan, Renault, Skoda and Volkswagen have some BSIV units left unsold while Mahindra and Tata have BSIV stocks remaining at limited dealerships. For the people wanting to buy new cars and would not mind owning BSIV-spec versions, there are attractive discounts available and you could read them all in our previous posts.