Maruti Suzuki Hikes Price Of Swift Along With Other Models

Maruti Suzuki has decided to pass on the increased cost of manufacturing to the buyers as the brand hikes the prices of its offerings

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, announced a price hike this Monday. The effect of this price hike can be seen on the brand’s newest launch – Swift facelift. Furthermore, CNG variants of the carmaker’s offerings also boast of new increased prices now. The prices are increased by around Rs. 15,000.

“With reference to our earlier communication dated 21st June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a price change for Swift and all CNG variants owing to an increase in various input costs. The increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) is up to 15,000 INR on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July 2021,” Maruti Suzuki affirmed in a meeting.

The brand further confirmed that another hike will be rolled out for the leftover models from the line-up that remained un-affected this time. Maruti Suzuki official confirmed the price increment was planned for the 2nd quarter of the year, and the increment in the prices will vary differently for various models.

The prime reason behind this hike is said to be the increased cost of production. The Indian automotive space has been adversely affected in the past months, the result of which is the increased cost of manufacturing. And its effect will be consequently be passed on to the consumers. This, however, isn’t the first time; the brand has hiked the prices of its models.

In April this year, Maruti Suzuki made an increment of around Rs. 34,000 to the ex-showroom prices of its models. The change in price was different for the respective model. Currently, the brand’s newest offering in the market is the new Swift facelift. It now gets an updated DualJet motor, developing 90 PS of peak power against 113 Nm of max torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

Moreover, the brand is planning to launch a slew of new products in the Indian market. The list includes – Jimny 5-door, all-new Celerio, and Dzire CNG. While the Celerio in its new-gen avatar is likely to go on sale by festive season this year, the Jimny 5-door, on the other hand, is slated for a launch in sometime 2022.