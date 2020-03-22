Maruti Suzuki, Hero, Tata, Bajaj Announces Plant Closure Due To COVID-19

Joining them are also Mahindra, Honda who have also halted production in selected facilities in the country

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki in an official statement has confirmed that it will halt production at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India.

“The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) with immediate effect till further notice,” MSI said in a regulatory filing. The company will also close its research and development facility in Rohtak. The closure, according to the company, will depend upon the government’s policy.

Maruti Suzuki is, however, not the only manufacturer that has seized its operations in light of the global pandemic. Ahead of this, Tata motors in an official statement announced that it will close down the Pune plants by end Tuesday or March 24 to March 31.

Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra also announced that it would suspend operations at its Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards.

“In light of heightened concern on spread of Coronavirus in the State of Maharashtra, we have decided to suspend the manufacturing operations at our Nagpur Plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards. None of the plants is working today, Sunday, March 22, 2020” the company said in a release.

World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer too took a similar step after it announced the immediate shutdown of its global plants in light of the outbreak. The company’s facility in India, Colombia and Bangladesh, as well as the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana, Rajasthan, until March 31, 2020.

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “In these trying times, health, safety, and well-being of our associates, their families, and community at large is of utmost importance. We standby them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can overcome the pandemic if we collectively show restraint, resolution, and responsibility.”

Fiat Chrysler in a recent official announcement too stated that it would temporarily suspend production at its Ranjangaon facility near Pune, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The company’s manufacturing facility will remain shut until March 31, 2020, as the city of Pune and Maharashtra have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.