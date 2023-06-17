Maruti Suzuki Has 3.86 Lakh Pending Orders – Jimny, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki has a backlog of 3.86 lakh orders currently and the recently launched five-door Jimny’s bookings stand at over 31,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been increasing its SUV market share in recent times courtesy of the arrival of new models such as the second generation Brezza, the all-new Grand Vitara midsize SUV, Fronx compact SUV coupe and the recently launched Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV. Just this year, the Fronx and Jimny were introduced to appeal to a wide set of audience.

In addition, the largest car producer in the country will bring in the flagship premium MPV on July 5 and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross – marking the third new launch from the brand in the space of two and a half months. In the near future, the seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara is reportedly on the cards.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer aims to attain 50 per cent market share in the Indian auto market and its SUV market share has increased from 10.2 per cent to 25 per cent in a short span of time thanks to new models. Maruti Suzuki currently has a backlog of 3.86 lakh orders and the recently launched five-door Jimny’s bookings stand at over 31,000 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny carries a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). It is retailed exclusively through the Nexa premium dealerships and has larger proportions than the global model with two additional doors for enhanced practicality.

It derives power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. Following the price announcement, the booking numbers have increased big time according to the brand and the waiting period stands at up to eight months. The Grand Vitara has 33,000 pending orders while the Brezza has it at 55,000 units.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a backlog of 28,000 units and it commands a waiting period of around four months. The Ertiga MPV has it at 85,000 units as the CNG variant has a waiting of over eight months. The Invicto MPV will become the most expensive Maruti Suzuki ever upon launch.