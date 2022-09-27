Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta Variant Explained In Detailed Walkaround

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta comes with a host of premium features including a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Grand Vitara yesterday in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base Sigma MT mild-hybrid variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 19.65 lakh for the top-spec Alpha+ strong hybrid CVT (ex-showroom). It is offered in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims.

The midsize SUV comes in a total of nine colour schemes – three dual-tone and six single-tone shades. While the mid-spec Delta variant is VFM due to its price point and the features being made available, the higher-spec Zeta will hit the right chords for most of the car seekers and here we have a detailed walkaround video of it.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta MT is priced at Rs. 13.89 lakh while the Zeta AT costs Rs. 15.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Under the hood, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine can be found. It develops a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

As for the features, it gains auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function, auto folding ORVMs, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Arkamys audio, rear windscreen wiper and washer, soft-touch dashboard finish and door inserts.

It also gets ambient door lighting function, chromed window line garnish, side and curtain airbags, a set of 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, front wiper intermittent setting, Suzuki connected features, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, rear fast charging USB ports, paddle shifters in AT, Alexa and Google assistance, reversing parking camera, etc.

Maruti Suzuki has already garnered more than 57,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara and is expected to make a huge impact in the midsize SUV sales charts against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, etc. The strong hybrid system sourced from Toyota has an impressive claimed fuel economy of close to 28 km per litre.