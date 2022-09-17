Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Waiting Period Exceeds 5 Months In India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go on sale later this year and it will be available in an expansive range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will officially launch the Grand Vitara midsize SUV in the domestic market in the final week of this month. The five-seater has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder including the Global C platform. The prices of the top four grades of the Hyryder are already out and the rest of the prices will be revealed in early October.

The Grand Vitara is expected to be priced between Rs. 9.35 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 19 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom). The SUV will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive segment and its reservations commenced on July 11, 2022.

The five-seater already garnered a total booking of well over 53,000 units. Depending on the variants, the Grand Vitara has a waiting period of up to five and a half months. As we previously reported, the SUV has high demand for strong hybrid trims and it accounts for 43 per cent of the total bookings while the 4WD configuration has seen fewer takers so far but the brand expects to see an increase in demand for it as well.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology and it produces a maximum power output of around 103.6 PS at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is offered as an option.

The all-wheel-drive configuration is offered only in this engine option. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine sourced from Toyota works in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack to develop a peak power of 116 PS at 5,500 rpm and a max torque of 122 Nm at 4,400-4,800 rpm. It is mated to only a CVT transmission.

The midsize SUV is loaded with features including six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen, connected features, and a lot more.