Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variant Wise Features Explained

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go on sale in September 2022 in India and it will be offered in a total of six variants across eleven trims
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch the recently unveiled Grand Vitara midsize SUV in the domestic market in September 2022. Reservations for the five-seater have already commenced at authorised Nexa dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 and it can be booked online as well with deliveries expected to start soon after its launch.
The Grand Vitara comes with a number of highlights including its claimed fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl in the full-hybrid trim and it will also be offered in a mild-hybrid variant with an optional AllGrip AWD system. The midsize SUV will be sold in a total of six variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ as in other Nexa models.
A total of eleven trims will be available as a five-speed MT will be offered as standard in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims with the six-speed AT restricted to Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. The AWD system will be available only in Zeta and Alpha trims, paired with a manual transmission.
The 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet mild hybrid petrol produces a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-pot petrol working in tandem with an electric motor and a large battery pack to form a hybrid system develops 114 PS and is paired only with an e-CVT transmission. Here’s the variant-wise features list:
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT):
- Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- Steering mounted controls
- Dual airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Rear parking sensors
- ESP with hill hold
- 3-point seatbelts for all seats
- Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs
- Rear spoiler
- 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover
- Rear centre armrest
- 60:40 split and reclining rear seats
- Front and rear silver skid plates
- Dual-tone black-brown interior
- 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster
- ISOFIX mounts
- Keyless entry and go
- Auto air conditioning
- Rear AC vents
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT):
(Along with features in Sigma)
- Suzuki connected car features
- Cruise control
- Rear fast charging USB ports
- Paddle shifters (AT only)
- Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
- Alexa and Google assistance
- 4-speaker sound system
- Reverse parking camera
- Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only):
(Along with features in Delta)
- Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function
- Auto folding wing mirrors
- 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen
- Arkamys sound system
- Rear windscreen wiper and washer
- Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts
- Ambient door lighting
- Chrome window line garnish
- Side and curtain airbags
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Front wiper intermittent setting
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only):
(Along with features in Zeta)
- Leatherette steering wheel
- Panoramic sunroof
- Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)
- Two-tone exterior colour options
- Black roof rails
- 360-degree camera
- Hill descent control
- Leatherette seats
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):
(Along with features in Zeta)
- All-black interior with gold accents
- Dashboard ambient lighting
- 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster
- Head-up display
- Two-tone exterior colour options
- Silver roof rails
- Wireless charger
- Dark Grey front and rear skid plates
- Panoramic sunroof
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):
(Along with features in Zeta+)
- Puddle lamps
- Ventilated front seats
- Upgraded sound system
- Leatherette steering wheel
- Tyre pressure monitor
- 360-degree camera
- Black leatherette seats