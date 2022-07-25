Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variant Wise Features Explained

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will go on sale in September 2022 in India and it will be offered in a total of six variants across eleven trims

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is planning to launch the recently unveiled Grand Vitara midsize SUV in the domestic market in September 2022. Reservations for the five-seater have already commenced at authorised Nexa dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 and it can be booked online as well with deliveries expected to start soon after its launch.

The Grand Vitara comes with a number of highlights including its claimed fuel economy of 27.97 kmpl in the full-hybrid trim and it will also be offered in a mild-hybrid variant with an optional AllGrip AWD system. The midsize SUV will be sold in a total of six variants namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ as in other Nexa models.

A total of eleven trims will be available as a five-speed MT will be offered as standard in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims with the six-speed AT restricted to Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+ and Alpha+ trims. The AWD system will be available only in Zeta and Alpha trims, paired with a manual transmission.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet mild hybrid petrol produces a maximum power output of 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-pot petrol working in tandem with an electric motor and a large battery pack to form a hybrid system develops 114 PS and is paired only with an e-CVT transmission. Here’s the variant-wise features list:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sigma (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT):

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Steering mounted controls

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

ESP with hill hold

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Halogen projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Rear spoiler

17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

Rear centre armrest

60:40 split and reclining rear seats

Front and rear silver skid plates

Dual-tone black-brown interior

4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster

ISOFIX mounts

Keyless entry and go

Auto air conditioning

Rear AC vents

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT):

(Along with features in Sigma)

Suzuki connected car features

Cruise control

Rear fast charging USB ports

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Reverse parking camera

Seven-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment screen

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta (1.5 mild-hybrid MT/AT petrol, AWD in MT only):

(Along with features in Delta)

Auto LED headlamps with follow-me-home function

Auto folding wing mirrors

9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen

Arkamys sound system

Rear windscreen wiper and washer

Soft-touch dashboard and door inserts

Ambient door lighting

Chrome window line garnish

Side and curtain airbags

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front wiper intermittent setting

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha (1.5 petrol mild-hybrid MT/AT, AWD in MT only):

(Along with features in Zeta)

Leatherette steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

Drive mode selector (AWD variants only)

Two-tone exterior colour options

Black roof rails

360-degree camera

Hill descent control

Leatherette seats

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Zeta+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):

(Along with features in Zeta)

All-black interior with gold accents

Dashboard ambient lighting

7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster

Head-up display

Two-tone exterior colour options

Silver roof rails

Wireless charger

Dark Grey front and rear skid plates

Panoramic sunroof

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ (1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid e-CVT):

(Along with features in Zeta+)