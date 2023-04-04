Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 30k – New Prices

With the new financial year commencing, Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Grand Vitara in India and here we have explained about the new price list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has increased the prices of all models sold through the Nexa premium dealerships as the Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara have witnessed a hike. The midsize SUV made its local debut late last year and it has been well-received by customers.

It is offered in an expansive range across multiple powertrain and gearbox combinations. The Grand Vitara is also one of the top-selling premium models from Maruti Suzuki and it has endured the biggest price hike. The five-seater is one of the two SUVs in the segment to be available with a CNG, a mild hybrid and a strong hybrid powertrain.

The base Sigma 1.5 MT endures a price hike of Rs. 25,000 while the Delta 1.5 MT’s price is up by Rs. 20,000 as they now cost Rs. 10.70 lakh and Rs. 12.10 lakh respectively. The Zeta, Alpha and Alpha 4WD variants face a hike of only Rs. 2,000 each.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Variants Old Price New Price Change 1. Sigma 1.5 MT 10.45L 10.70L Rs. 25k 2. Delta 1.5 MT 11.90L 12.10L Rs.20k 3. Zeta 1.5 MT 13.89L 13.91L Rs. 2k 4. Alpha 1.5 MT 15.39L 15.41L Rs. 2k 5. Alpha 1.5 MT DT 15.55L 15.57L Rs. 2k 6. Alpha 4WD 1.5 MT 16.89L 16.91L Rs. 2k 7. Alpha 4WD 1.5 MT DT 17.05L 17.07L Rs. 2k 8. Delta 1.5 AT 13.40L 13.60L Rs.20k 9. Zeta 1.5 AT 15.39L 15.41L Rs. 2k 10. Alpha 1.5 AT 16.89L 16.91L Rs. 2k 11. Alpha 1.5 AT DT 17.05L 17.07L Rs. 2k 12. Strong Hybrid Zeta+ 1.5 CVT 17.99L 18.29L Rs. 30k 13. Strong Hybrid Zeta+ 1.5 CVT DT 18.15L 18.45L Rs. 30k 14. Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 1.5 CVT 19.49L 19.79L Rs. 30k 15. Strong Hybrid Alpha+ 1.5 CVT DT 19.65L 19.95L Rs. 30k 16. Delta CNG 1.5 MT 12.85L 13.05L Rs. 20k 17. Zeta CNG 1.5 MT 14.84L 14.86L Rs. 2k

The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 AT’s price is up by Rs. 20,000 as it now sells at Rs. 13.60 lakh while the Zeta and Alpha AT trims come with a price increase of only Rs. 2,000 each. Only a few months ago, the largest carmaker in India introduced the CNG variant of the Grand Vitara.

The Delta 1.5 MT gets a hike of Rs. 20,000 while the Zeta 1.5 MT sees a price increase of only Rs. 2,000. The strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are available with the biggest hike this time around as the prices of the Zeta+ and Alpha+ variants are up by Rs. 30,000.

The Grand Vitara competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and others in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment in India.