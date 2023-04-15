Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Outsells Scorpio & Seltos In March 2023

Continuing the streak, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has outsold the Kia Seltos in terms of monthly sales figures for the second time in a row

The SUV market space is the most hotly contested car segment in India. This can be assessed by the sheer number of competitors in this category and all the car manufacturers jumping into the pool with multiple product offerings. The top spot in the mid-size SUV segment is acquired by the Hyundai Creta, and this has been the case since it was launched back in 2020.

The Kia Seltos has more or less been holding the second position; however, the scenario is quite different from the last two months i.e. February and March 2023. While the Hyundai Creta continues to reign, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has taken the second sport in March 2023 by outselling the Kia Seltos.

This has happened for the second time in a row, as in February 2023, Grand Vitara crossed the Seltos for the first time. Talking about the sales figures, the Hyundai sold 14,026 units of Creta and the Grand Vitara is trailing behind with 10,045 units, followed by the Kia Seltos at just 6,554 units.

This clearly indicates that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is steadily gaining traction and we can expect better figures in the coming months. The declining sales chart of Kia Seltos can be attributed to the fact that it is the oldest player in the segment and seems to be losing its charm.

Kia India recently updated the Seltos line-up with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms and has discontinued the diesel manual powertrain option across all the trims. This means that the diesel engine option can now only be opted with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission option.

The sales of Kia Seltos will likely revive as the facelift model is on its way and is expected to launch around mid-2023. Nonetheless, the Korean SUV is still performing way better than its German counterparts, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. These SUVs sold 2252 and 1967 units respectively in the month of March 2023.