Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Official Accessories Details Out

The Maruti Grand Vitara is getting extremely popular in the Indian market and has so far received more than 20,000 bookings ahead of the launch

Maruti introduced the new Grand Vitara in India and since then has been receiving a commendable response from the buyers. The new Grand Vitara not only offers a practical package to the buyers but in addition to this, also boasts extremely refined powertrain options and dependable after-sales support. While the brand is yet to reveal the official pricing of this new SUV, here is a list of the official Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara accessories that will be on offer for the buyers.

For starters, the new Grand Vitara will be available with two accessories packs that include the Enigmax X Collection and the Enigmax Collection. Those opting for the Enigmax X Collection will get accessories like smoked-effect chrome trim elements like headlight surrounds, side mouldings, front and rear bumper garnishes, rear skid plates, and door visors.

In addition to this, accessories like a black front skid plate, black side mouldings, and chrome ORVM garnish are also on offer. To furtherance the experience, this accessory pack will also feature accessories like all-weather 3D mats, illuminated door sill guards, premium copper finish seat covers and marble-textured dashboard trim pieces.

On the other hand, the Enigmax collection features accessories like black and chrome side mouldings, rear faux skid plate, chrome tailgate garnish, black surrounds for the headlight and rear bumper lights, door visors with stainless steel inserts, black ORVM garnish, black/brown seat covers, carpet mats, door sill guards, and Luxe Dawn wood finish on the dashboard.

For those wondering, accessories like headlight garnishes, door visors, taillight trimmings, ORVM garnishes, side moulding, and tailgate garnishes are also available on an a-la-carte basis. Other accessories like roof cross bars, a roof carrier, and side steps are also on offer.

The Maruti Grand Vitara interior accessories include dashboard trim element garnishes in multiple designs – Luxe Dusk Wood, Luxe Dawk Wood, Copper Marble-like, and Grey Marble-Like. In addition, you also get 15 different options for the seat covers, all-weather 3D matt and rubber boot mat, wireless phone charge, illuminated and regular door sills, and window sunshades. Out of the 15 seat cover designs, 4 are compatible with side airbags.