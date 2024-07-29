Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Is The Fastest Midsize SUV To Reach 2 Lakh Sales

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has reached two lakh unit sales milestone in just under two years and is sold in an expansive range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Grand Vitara has gone past a new milestone of two lakh unit sales in just 23 months. This achievement makes it the fastest midsize SUV in India to reach this milestone in a record time and underlines Grand its high popularity amongst customers. Introduced in September 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is sold in an expansive range.

Speaking on the new milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India’s fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months. The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid.”

The flagship SUV held a market share of 12 per cent in Q1 FY25 in the ever-demanding midsize SUV segment. The Grand Vitara is sold in strong hybrid, CNG and regular petrol guises with the option of AllGrip Select AWD system. The largest car producer in the country claims that the strong hybrid variant can cover over 1,200 km in a full tank with lower emissions and it was demonstrated via a campaign.

Maruti Suzuki’s Strong Hybrid technology integrates dual power sources: an Internal Combustion Engine and Electric Motors powered by a Lithium-ion battery. Capable of operating 60% in EV mode, this technology ensures an eco-friendly and silent driving experience. The five-seater is also equipped with an array of active and passive safety features including TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in its strong hybrid variant.

The Grand Vitara is packed with premium features such as a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ entertainment system, HUD (Head Up Display), a 360-degree camera system, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Clarion sound system, PM 2.5 air cabin filter, a semi-digital instrument cluster, steering wheel with mounted controls and more. It is the only CNG-powered SUV to offer a variant with six airbags.

The Grand Vitara has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder including the platform and it derives power from a 1.5L mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. The seven-seater version of the Grand Vitara is expected to launch sometime next year.