Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion is offered in Alpha, Zeta and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, available in Alpha, Zeta, and Delta variants across both petrol and CNG options. The Dominion Edition features several visual enhancements and has been introduced during the festive season to attract new customers, complemented by special offers and deals.

The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition adds value by offering complimentary accessory kits that enhance both the exterior and interior. Notable exterior upgrades include side steps, rear skid plates, body side molding, and door visors, alongside a premium car care kit.

On the inside, the Dominion Edition offers dual-tone seat covers, all-weather 3D mats, an interior styling kit, and a slew of additional elements that are listed below. Speaking on the introduction of Grand Vitara Dominion Limited Edition, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“The Grand Vitara has redefined the mid SUV segment, and the Dominion Edition builds on this success by offering options that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers. It features distinct styling with added comfort and a more premium interior, meeting the growing customer inclination towards stand-out appearance and superior in-cabin experience.“

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Dominion Edition with its festive offers will be available only this month. The exterior is enhanced with a front bumper extender in chrome, rear skid plate in black and chrome, door visors with SS inserts, front skid garnish, black ORVM garnish, and black headlamp garnish. Additional chrome accents include body side moulding, smoked chrome tail lamp garnish, and a chrome back door garnish.

For added protection, a premium body cover is included. The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition’s interior accessory list comprises all-weather 3D mat, an interior styling kit in luxe dawn wood, black Nexa cushions, door sill guards on plastic scuff plates, and trunk sill loading protection. Also included are a 3D boot mat and the ECSTAR premium car care kit for maintenance.

It must be noted that side step is only available in Alpha while the seat covers gain a premium brown finish in Zeta and a dual-tone finish in the Delta trim. The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition accessory package in the Alpha trim costs Rs. 52,699, Rs. 49,999 in Zeta and Rs. 48,599 in Delta.