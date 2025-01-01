Maruti Suzuki Garners 1.78 Lakh+ Units In Dec – Nearly 30% Growth

Maruti Suzuki achieved total sales of 1,78,248 units in December 2024 as against 1,37,551 units with a YoY volume surge of 29.58 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) ended December 2024 on a high note, achieving total sales of 1,78,248 units, a significant increase compared to the same period last year. This figure includes domestic sales of 1,32,523 units, 8,306 units sold to Toyota, and a record-breaking 37,419 units in exports – the highest-ever monthly export performance.

In the mini segment, which features models like the Alto and S-Presso, sales surged to 7,418 units in December 2024 from just 2,557 units in December 2023. The compact segment, comprising popular models such as the Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Dzire, performed well with 54,906 units sold during the month, up from 45,741 units a year ago.

Fiscal year-to-date sales for this segment reached 5,48,648 units, showing a modest decline from 610,011 units the previous year while the Ciaz contributed 464 units last month. Utility vehicles, a key driver of Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio, continued their strong performance with 55,651 units sold in December 2024, up from 45,957 units.

Cumulative UV sales for the fiscal year climbed to 5,28,963 units, underscoring the growing demand for models like the Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara. The Eeco also saw growth with 11,678 units sold in December, compared to 10,034 units a year ago. Meanwhile, the Super Carry light commercial vehicle recorded sales of 2,406 units for the month.

Maruti Suzuki’s export performance reached new heights with 37,419 units shipped in December 2024, a substantial rise compared to the same period last year. Cumulative exports for the fiscal year stood at 2,47,496 units, showcasing the company’s expanding global footprint. It will only increase further as India will act as the manufacturing hub for the e Vitara, which will be launched soon with two battery options.

Overall, the Indo-Japanese brand’s total sales last month represent a notable achievement, climbing from 1,37,551 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago. With total year-to-date sales reaching 16,29,631 units compared to 15,51,292 units during the same period last year, the company posted just over 5 per cent growth.