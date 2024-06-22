Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Available At Rs. 7.29 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition comes with a variety of accessories over the standard variant and is now available across the SUV’s range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that it now offers the Fronx Velocity Edition across all of its 14 different trims. It can be had with a 1.2L engine and a 1.0L turbo petrol powertrain with options for both manual and automatic transmissions. The Velocity Edition offers even more appeal by incorporating a variety of unique accessory upgrades to the Fronx, which is the fastest PV in India to reach the one lakh sales milestone.

Additionally, the Fronx 1.2L Velocity Edition Sigma variant is being offered at a special price of Rs. 7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited time. The compact SUV coupe is equipped with a 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring mild hybrid technology. This engine is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, complete with steering-mounted paddle shifters. The 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine comes with idle start/stop technology and it can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg. Depending on the variant, customers can enjoy a variety of features including a Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360-degree camera, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The Fronx 1.2L Velocity Edition gets Front Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red, Head Lamp Garnish, Wheel Arch Garnish and Front Grille Garnish – Opulent Red in Sigma trim while other variants (Delta, Delta+ and Delta+ (O)) get Body Side Molding – Red Insert, Rear Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red, Illuminated Door Sill Guard, Red Dash Designer Mat, Rear Upper Spoiler Extender – Black + Red, Door Visor Premium, ORVM Cover – Red Dash Finish, and Back Door Garnish additionally.

Commenting on this occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX has carved a niche, captivating customers who seek a bold SUV experience. Achieving 100,000 sales in just ten months is a testament to customers’ love for this innovatively designed and sporty compact SUV. By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of FRONX, we are not just celebrating this success; we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making FRONX an even more compelling option for our discerning customers.”

The Fronx Turbo 1.0L Velocity Edition in the Delta+, Alpha and Zeta trims are loaded with features such as Exterior Styling Kit – Grey + Red, Door Visor Premium, Front Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red, ORVM Cover – Red Dash Finish, Head Lamp Garnish, Body Side Molding – Red Insert, Rear Bumper Painted Garnish – Black + Red, Illuminated Door Sill Guard, 3D Boot Mat, Rear Upper Spoiler Extender – Black + Red, Wheel Arch Garnish, Front Grille Garnish – Opulent Red and Back Door Garnish.