Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variant Wise Waiting Period In May 2023

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a waiting period of up to 10 weeks; variant-wise waiting explained below

In the month of May 2023, Maruti Suzuki’s recently launched Fronx has a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. The compact SUV coupe has been well received by customers and it has logged close to 30,000 bookings already. Offered in an expansive range, the Maruti Suzuki is competitively priced as well and is positioned below the Brezza compact SUV.

The base Sigma 1.2L petrol MT version of the Fronx commands a waiting period of 6 to 8 weeks while the Delta trim has it at 8 to 10 weeks. Moving up the range, the Delta+ 1.2L petrol variant has a waiting of 6 to 8 weeks while the turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine-equipped Delta+ variant has a waiting period of 8 to 10 weeks.

Buyers wanting to take delivery of the Zeta 1.0L turbo variant will have to wait between 6 and 8 weeks. The same can be said for the Alpha 1.0L turbo and Delta AMT 1.2L petrol versions as well. The Delta+ AMT 1.2L petrol variant commands a waiting period of 8 to 10 weeks.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Variants Waiting Period In May 2023 1. Sigma Petrol 6 to 8 Weeks 2. Delta Petrol 8 to 10 Weeks 3. Delta+ Petrol 6 to 8 Weeks 4. Delta+ Turbo 8 to 10 Weeks 5. Zeta Turbo 6 to 8 Weeks 6. Alpha Turbo 6 to 8 Weeks 7. Delta AMT Petrol 6 to 8 Weeks 8. Delta+ AMT Petrol 8 to 10 Weeks 9. Zeta AT Turbo 8 to 10 Weeks 10. Alpha AT Turbo 8 to 10 Weeks

The top-spec Zeta and Alpha 1.0L turbo AT variants have a waiting of 8 to 10 weeks each. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx uses a 1.2L NA petrol engine and a 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine. The former is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT while the latter is paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed torque converter AT.

The BoosterJet petrol mill made a comeback after years of absence. Its reach will likely be expanded to other models in the brand’s portfolio as well. Following the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki is bracing to introduce the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV on June 7 in India.

It will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with idle start/stop tech. The engine will be mated to a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels.