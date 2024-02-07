Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Launched, Benefits Up To Rs. 83K

2024 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition Launched; Gets added accessories worth Rs. 43,000; massive discounts on MY 2023 Fronx Turbo

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone of the Fronx within a short period of just 10 months. In order to keep the momentum going, the Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition has been launched in the Indian market. Limited to turbo variants of the crossover, the Velocity Edition adds a slew of dealer-level accessories to the package worth Rs. 43,000. In addition to this, the Indian carmaker is offering heavy discounts on the MY 2023 Fronx.

Talking about the Fronx Turbo Velocity Edition, the kit is available with the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims along with being applicable for both MY 2023 as well as MY 2024 stock. Adding a total of 16 accessories to the package, the Velocity Edition is just a cosmetic upgrade, thereby enhancing the overall appeal of the sub-4-meter SUV.

The accessories addition includes an exterior styling kit, door visor premium, front bumper painter garnish, ORVM cover, headlamp garnish, body side moulding with red inserts, rear spoiler extender wheel arch and front grille garnish and back door garnish amongst others to the exterior. Inside the cabin, an illuminated door sill guard, red dash designer mat, carbon finish interior styling kit, 3D boot mat and Nexcross Black finish sleeve seat cover are added as an accessory.

The top-spec Zeta and Alpha trims get NexCross Bordeaux Finish Sleeve seat cover which is different from the Delta+ variant. All these aforementioned accessories are worth Rs. 43,000 and will be offered free of cost under the latest scheme. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki is offering special discounts on the MY 2023 Fronx Turbo unsold stock.

The offers include Rs. 30,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, thereby taking the total benefits to a maximum of Rs. 83,000 including the Velocity Edition kit. In addition to this, the MY 2023 regular 1.2 petrol variants can be had with a Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, while the CNG trims are only limited to an exchange bonus.

For the latest MY 2024 Fronx Turbo, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is only available for the time being along with the Velocity Edition kit. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx continues to be powered by the familiar 100 bhp 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol and 90 bhp 1.2-litre K12C petrol engines.