Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Could Become More Affordable – Here’s Why

To achieve the sales target of Fronx Turbo, Maruti Suzuki Could offer the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in lower spec variants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been on a high-selling spree with the Fronx which was launched last year in April. Recently, the crossover SUV achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone, making it one of the fastest-selling models in the domestic market to hit the 1 lakh units mark. The sales figures are already in favour of the Fronx and it is enjoying the sheer popularity amongst Indian car buyers.

As per the latest media reports, the Indian carmaker is contemplating reshuffling the variants of the crossover SUV. This variant rejig is likely intended to make the turbo variants more affordable. Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with three powertrain options i.e. 1.2 litre K12C Petrol, a Bi-Fuel CNG and the powerful 1.0 litre turbo petrol.

Amongst these, the 1.2-litre regular petrol holds the majority stake in the overall sales, followed by CNG and turbo petrol with 16% and 7%, respectively. The low sales of the Fronx Turbo is due to its higher price premium over the regular petrol counterpart along with the brand’s variant line-up. Currently, the Turbo engine is only available from the mid-spec Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims which makes it even pricier coupled with an already applicable premium over the 1.2 litre petrol engine.

So, with the upcoming variants refresh, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine right from the entry-level Sigma trim. This will make the powerful 1.0-litre engine more affordable, thereby potentially resulting in improved sales share in line with the brand’s initial target of 25%-30%.

In addition to this, customers are also demanding the 1.2 litre K12C petrol engine with the top-spec trims (Zeta and Alpha) and it will be interesting to see how the company responds to these demands. For reference, the Turbo engine is manufactured in India and the company has invested heavily in its localisation.

This move is targeted to reap the best benefits of this initial investment. Apart from this, there are possibilities that this engine could be introduced with other models in the brand’s portfolio. However, Maruti Suzuki is currently tight-lipped at the moment.