Maruti Suzuki Fronx Records Fastest Ever 1 Lakh Sales In India

The total sales of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has reached one lakh units in just 10 months since its market launch in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Fronx has become the fastest passenger vehicle to reach the one lakh sales milestone in the passenger vehicle space. Since its launch in just 10 months, the five-seater has achieved this feat and helped accelerate growth for the brand in the SUV class by doubling its market share.

The compact SUV coupe made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and its official launch was announced on April 24, 2023. Based on the ‘Shape of New’ design philosophy, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced between Rs. 7.47 lakh and Rs. 13.14 Lakh (ex-showroom) currently and is available in two engine choices in India.

It also boasts a high ground clearance and a commanding stance. The Indo-Japanese auto major has claimed that the popularity of the Fronx has soared, mainly amongst young customers. Speaking on the new milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“FRONX was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience. Achieving 1 lakh sales in just 10 months demonstrates the exceptional connection FRONX has found with our customers. The FRONX has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki’s SUV segment share to 19.7% in CY2023 from 10.4% in 2022.”

MSIL has indicated that the automatic variants of the Fronx have contributed to 24 per cent of the total sales. It has also witnessed considerable demand for the 1.0L turbo Boosterjet engine which made a return with the Fronx after years of absence. The recently introduced CNG option enabling a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51 km/kg has also seen good takers.

The Fronx is exported to Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asian markets as well and more than 9,000 units have been shipped so far. The equipment list comprises a heads-up display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360-degree camera system, a wireless smartphone charger, a nine-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, etc.