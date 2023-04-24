Maruti Suzuki Fronx Launched In India At Rs. 7.46 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is powered by either a 1.2L NA petrol or a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the much-awaited Fronx in the domestic market following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January alongside the Jimny. The bookings for the Fronx are already taken at authorised dealerships and online and is sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered in an expansive and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.46 lakh for the base Sigma variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.13 lakh for the range-topping Alpha dual-tone AT model (ex-showroom). The five-seater sits below the Brezza compact SUV in the brand’s domestic lineup and it takes on Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite amongst others.

The compact SUV coupe has several commonalities with the Baleno and is based on the same Heartect architecture. It is 3,995 mm long, 1,550 mm wide and stands 1,765 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,520 mm. The Fronx has a ground clearance of 190 mm while the bootspace capacity stands at 308 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1.2L Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Sigma MT Rs. 7,46,500 2. Delta MT Rs. 8,32,500 3. Delta AMT Rs. 8,87,500 4. Delta+ MT Rs. 8,72,500 5. Delta+ AMT Rs. 9,27,500

Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1.0L Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Delta+ MT Rs. 9,72,500 2. Zeta MT Rs. 10,55,500 3. Zeta AT Rs. 12,05,500 4. Alpha MT Rs. 11,47,500 5. Alpha AT Rs. 12,97,500 6. Alpha DT MT Rs. 11,63,500 7. Alpha DT AT Rs. 13,13,500

The Fronx takes plenty of design inspiration from the Grand Vitara midsize SUV mainly up front. It has been made available in nine different paint schemes (6 single and 3 two tone) namely Celestial Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown with Black roof, Splendid Silver With Black roof, Opulent Red with Black roof.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Dimensions Measurements 1. Length 3,995 mm 2. Width 1,550 mm 3. Height 1,765 mm 4. Wheelbase 2,520 mm 5. Ground Clearance 190 mm 6. Bootspace 308 L

The exterior comprises an upright nose section with a prominent grille, a split headlamp cluster, thick black cladding on the sides to enhance its SUV appeal, chromed window line, swooping bonnet structure, sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, newly designed alloy wheels, wide central air inlet, wraparound LED tail lamps with a connected light strip and a neatly sculpted bootlid.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Performance Engine & Specs 1. Engine 1.2L NA Petrol/1.0L Turbo Petrol 2. Power 90 PS/100 PS 3. Torque 113 Nm/148 Nm 4. Transmission 5 Speed MT/AMT & 5 Speed MT/6 AT

The wide stance of the Fronx does give it a credible road presence as the Baleno. The cabin has a lot in common with the Baleno and the black and burgundy dual-tone theme adds to the premium appeal alongside metallic touches. The features list comprises a nine-inch Smart Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start/stop, cruise control, automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls and so on.