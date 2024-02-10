Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid To Launch Next Year With 35+ Kmpl Mileage

The hybrid version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is speculated to launch in 2025 with a strong hybrid powertrain, capable of over 35 kmpl mileage

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have experienced success with the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong Hybrids. As both companies gear up to venture into the electric vehicle domain next year, the leading car manufacturer in the nation is also eyeing an expansion of its hybrid lineup across various price segments.

This move comes as the competition in the hybrid segment remains relatively limited, presenting a significant opportunity for further growth and market penetration. The upcoming seven-seater versions of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder will feature the current 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine sourced from Toyota in 2025.

However, they will be followed by hybrid cars equipped with an in-house developed Maruti Suzuki HEV system with relatively easier operating procedures and cheaper manufacturing costs as the petrol engine will act as a range extender in a similar fashion to the e-Power technology found in global Nissan cars.

Four new cars are said to be under development between 2025 and 2027, apart from the Y17 and three-row Hyryder. Maruti Suzuki will debut the new Z series 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine in the next-gen Swift and Dzire models this CY. This engine will act as the generator in the forthcoming hybrid electric vehicles as it will primarily charge the battery pack.

The battery will in turn supply power to the electric motor to drive the wheels. Following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Fronx was officially launched in April 2023. In just ten months since its market entry, the compact SUV coupe garnered over one lakh sales and is bracing to get a facelift as early as next year and the vehicle is codenamed YTB.

It will become the first car to feature the HEV tech and it could enable a fuel efficiency of more than 35 kmpl. Expect minor cosmetic updates and interior changes to the facelifted Fronz and it will be followed by the hybridised next-gen Baleno and a compact MPV in 2026 ahead of the arrival of the fifth-gen Swift hybrid in 2027.