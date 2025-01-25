Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid Spied Testing For The First Time

Maruti Suzuki’s in-house series hybrid powertrain will debut with the Fronx Facelift in the Indian market

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently unveiled its first electric car, the e Vitara for the domestic as well as international markets. In addition to this, the home-grown carmaker is working on a new hybrid technology for its upcoming models. The claims have been verified with the recent spotting of the Fronx with the ‘Hybrid’ badge, giving away that the sub-compact crossover will benefit the first model in the brand’s line-up to get the new powertrain.

The test mule of the Fronx Hybrid has been spotted sans camouflage and there are no visible design changes, apart from the new ‘Hybrid’ badge and the revised placement of the ‘Fronx’ badge on the right side of the boot door, opposite of what we see on the current model. This confirms that the much talked about Series Hybrid Technology is under development and we could soon see it powering the upcoming Maruti cars.

As per some previous media reports, the Fronx will be the first model to get the Series Hybrid system and it will debut with the crossover’s mid-life update. Internally codenamed YTB, the Fronx Facelift with the hybrid powertrain will likely be launched by the end of this year or early 2026.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Under Rs. 10 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Cars You Should Know

The Maruti Suzuki’s in-house series hybrid powertrain which has been codenamed HEV, will use the new 1.2 litre Z12E petrol engine paired with the strong hybrid system. Reportedly, this is a relatively affordable hybrid technology as compared to the series-parallel hybrid setup which we see on the Toyota cars. The series hybrid technology employs the engine as a generator that produces electricity, thereby powering the electric motor, which in turn drives the wheels. It is also termed the ‘range extender’ hybrid system.

The cost-effective hybrid technology makes sense as it could be plonked in affordable mass-market cars without commanding a hefty premium over the regular models. The major advantage comes in the form of improved efficiency and in the case of Fronx Hybrid, we can expect around 30 kmpl or even more. It is important to note that these are just speculations and we expect more concrete details in the near future.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti e Vitara Electric SUV – 5 Things To Know

In addition to this, the Maruti Suzuki’s HEV Series Hybrid powertrain will also trickle down to the upcoming next-gen Baleno which is likely to be launched sometime next year i.e. 2026.