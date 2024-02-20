Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Grand Vitara & Invicto Waiting Period – Up To 4 Months

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alpha Plus hybrid variant commands the highest waiting period of three to four months this month in India

In a recent announcement, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the Fronx has become the quickest passenger vehicle to reach the milestone of one lakh sales. Achieving this milestone in just 10 months since its launch, this five-seater has significantly contributed to boosting the brand’s presence in the SUV segment, effectively doubling its market share.

The compact SUV coupe made its world premiere at the 2023 Auto Expo, with its official launch announced on April 24, 2023. Based on the ‘Shape of New’ styling language, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is currently priced at Rs. 7.47 lakh for the base model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping model.

It is sold in two engine options in the Indian market as the 1.0L Boosterjet turbo three-cylinder petrol mill made its return after a few years of absence, powering the Fronx. The entry-level Sigma CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a waiting period of three to four weeks while the rest of the variants are readily available in most places.

The Grand Vitara is the flagship SUV offering from the largest car producer in the country. Priced between Rs. 10.80 lakh and Rs. 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the midsize SUV has also been well received by customers and stands as one of the best-selling models in its competitive segment. It has several commonalities with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Both models are rolled out of Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and are equipped with 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine options. The availability of CNG-fuelled variants gives a big advantage as well over rivals. All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are available without a waiting period barring the Delta CNG, which has a waiting of four to six weeks depending on the location.

The Invicto premium MPV is the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and is also sold via Nexa dealerships as the aforementioned models. Only the Alpha Plus hybrid variant commands a waiting period of three to four months and the rest can be had with minimal or no waiting. The Invicto is priced between Rs. 25.03 lakh and Rs. 28.70 lakh (ex-showroom).