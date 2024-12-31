Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Likely Get Hybrid Tech With 30+ Kmpl Mileage

The updated Fronx could launch in India next year or 2026 marking a milestone as Maruti Suzuki’s first affordable model to feature strong hybrid technology

Launched in April 2023 after its showcase at the Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx swiftly established itself as a blockbuster. By mid-2024, the company had extended its export reach to Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Domestically, the Fronx shattered records, becoming the fastest Maruti Suzuki model to achieve 1 lakh sales within 10 months and doubling that figure quickly.

Facing competition from the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx distinguishes itself as the second model from the brand to be exported to Japan, following the Baleno. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have already witnessed remarkable success with the strong hybrid versions of the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, highlighting the growing demand for hybrid technology in the market.

With both brands preparing for an electrification drive in 2025, Maruti Suzuki is strategically aiming to diversify its hybrid lineup across multiple price segments. The Fronx is expected to be a pivotal component in this plan, positioning itself as a significant contender in India’s growing hybrid vehicle landscape.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just Over 17 Months

The upcoming Fronx facelift, anticipated for release next year or 2026, is set to be a game-changer as it may introduce Maruti Suzuki’s in-house strong hybrid technology for the first time. This advanced system will feature the Z12E engine, initially launched with the new Swift. Following its debut, this hybrid setup could also find its way into other models, such as the next-generation Baleno, in the near future.

The refreshed Fronx may become the first sub-four-metre SUV in India equipped with hybrid technology, potentially delivering fuel efficiency exceeding 30 kmpl. Alongside its cutting-edge hybrid system, the facelifted model is expected to feature minor design tweaks and interior enhancements. Maruti Suzuki’s roadmap includes the hybridized next-gen Baleno, set for release soon after, followed by a compact MPV in 2026 and the all-new Swift hybrid, projected to debut in 2027.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Electric Cars You Should Know About

Maruti Suzuki’s homegrown HEV system emphasizes simplicity and cost-efficient production. Drawing parallels to Nissan’s e-Power technology, these hybrids utilize the petrol engine mainly as a range extender, optimizing fuel efficiency.