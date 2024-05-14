Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus (O) Launched At Rs. 8.93 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Plus (O) becomes the cheapest variant to get six airbags within Fronx’s lineup; Rs. 15,000 premium over standard Delta Plus

Maruti Suzuki had added a new variant to the lineup of the Fronx in the domestic market. The new Delta Plus (O), priced at Rs. 8.93 lakh and Rs. 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom), has been made available in both manual and AMT transmission choices respectively. Compared to their respective regular trims, a price increase of Rs. 15,000 has been implemented. The compact SUV coupe has been well-received by customers since its market launch early last year.

The largest car producer is currently the top-selling passenger UV maker in the country courtesy of its latest lineup of SUVs such as the Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara. The five-seater has several commonalities with the Baleno premium hatchback including the Heartect platform and has been responsible for bringing back the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is retailed in five trim levels namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha and the new Delta Plus (O) is equipped only with the 1.2L four-cylinder NA petrol engine. It produces a maximum power output of 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT as an option.

Compared to the standard Delta Plus and for the Rs. 15,000 premium, the new Delta Plus (O) variant gains six airbags (only two in the Delta Plus) and a puncture repair kit. Thus, it has become the most affordable Fronx variant boasting six airbags as it is Rs. 1.6 lakh cheaper than the next variant that offers these many airbags within the lineup.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Zeta is priced at Rs. 10.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the highlighting features in the new Delta Plus (O) variant are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a four-speaker audio system, automatic AC, day/night IRVM, three-point seat belts, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC (Electronic Stability Program) and HHA (Hill Hold Assist).

It must be noted that the Delta Plus can also be bought with a 1.0L turbocharged gasoline unit developing around 100 PS and 148 Nm.