Maruti Suzuki Fronx Cross 25,000 Unit Sales, Exports Begin

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is sold with a 1.2L NA three-cylinder petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with manual and automatic transmission options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the Fronx compact SUV coupe in April 2023. Positioned below the Brezza compact SUV, the five-seater is based on the same lightweight Heartect platform as the Baleno and has a lot in common with its premium hatchback sibling. Sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships, the Fronx is priced between Rs. 7.46 lakh and Rs. 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV coupe has been well received by customers and last month, a total of 7,991 units were dispatched. In the previous month, 9,863 units were sold across the country and in its first month in the market, the largest car producer in India posted a total of 8,784 units. Thus, the combined domestic sales tally over the last three months stands at 26,638 units.

The Fronx has been a regular feature within the top ten monthly SUV sales charts as well. Yesterday, Maruti Suzuki announced the commencement of Fronx’s export to the international market. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Speaking of the occasion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned to Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets.”

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the latest Crafted Futurism design philosophy and it has a stylish overall appeal taking inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Grand Vitara. It derives power from a 1.2L NA K-series three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.

The 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The Fronx is packed with features on the inside and is available in an expansive range.