Maruti Suzuki Fronx Coupe SUV Debuts; Pre-Bookings Open In India

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on sale in the coming months and it derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options

Following a full calendar year of busy launches, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is back with a bang for 2023 as a host of new launches are planned. The ongoing 2023 Auto Expo takes the centre stage as the brand is showcasing some of its upcoming launches including the Fronx coupe SUV and the five-door Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV.

The two all-new SUVs accompany an all-new electric SUV concept that previews a dedicated skateboard platform-based pure EV arriving by 2025. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will become the new addition to the brand’s SUV portfolio and it will be positioned below the Grand Vitara midsize SUV and some of the variants will coincide with the Brezza compact SUV in terms of pricing.

The five-seater is based on the familiar Heartect platform found in a number of Maruti Suzuki models. It has several commonalities with the Baleno premium hatchback, which received an update early last year. The Fronx coupe SUV has its design inspired by the Grand Vitara mainly at the front with a prominent grille section and a split headlamp cluster evoking modernity.

The well put together styling comprises a wide central intake, a sporty front bumper and muscular bonnet creases. On the side, you could find newly designed alloy wheels and a coupe-like roofline while the rear comes with wraparound LED tail lamps and a slightly sculpted tailgate. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx (YTB) will be retailed exclusively through the Nexa chain of premium dealerships.

It will take on sub-four-metre SUVs such as Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger and could be priced between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The interior is also upmarket with the presence of a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, automatic climate control, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The equipment list also boasts a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, an electric sunroof, adjustable headrests, SmartPlay Pro+ interface, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a layered dashboard, a suite of electronic aids and safety features, etc. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer employs a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine previously found in the Baleno RS. It makes 100 PS and 148 Nm.

The BoosterJet gasoline mill will be paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission option with paddle shifters. Customers can opt for the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with idle start/stop technology and is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The powertrain develops 90 PS and 113 Nm.

The pre-booking for the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is open at authorised Nexa dealerships and online. It can be bought in six single-tone colour options and three dual-tone paint schemes. It has an overall length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,550 mm and a height of 1,765 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,520 mm.