Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG Launched In India At Rs. 8.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG derives power from a 1.2L petrol engine and is claimed to have a class-leading claimed fuel efficiency of 28.51 km per kg

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the Fronx S-CNG variant in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 8,41,500 for the base Sigma and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9,27,500 for the mid-level Delta trim (ex-showroom, pan India). It is offered only in two variants and helps expand the five-seater’s lineup.

The compact SUV coupe has been well received amongst customers since its launch in April 2023 and it made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. Retailed exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships, the Fronx has several commonalities with the Baleno as both share the Heartect platform and associated underpinnings.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG variant is said to be built to offer an eco-friendly driving experience while being loaded with features such as dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system among others. It derives power from a 1.2L three-cylinder K-series DualJet Dual VVT engine.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 77.5 PS at 6,000 rpm and 98.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,300 rpm in CNG mode. It is claimed to have a class-leading fuel economy of 28.51 km per kg. In both variants, the largest car producer in the country only offers a five-speed manual transmission.

Speaking of the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has sold more than 1.4 million CNG vehicles since 2010 and it currently has the most expansive lineup of 15 factory-fitted CNG models. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG can be purchased through a subscription scheme as well with an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs. 23,248.