Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just Over 17 Months

Maruti Suzuki Fronx derives power from a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine; the last one lakh reached in just over 7 months

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced that the Fronx has set a new record by reaching the two lakh sales mark in just over 17 months locally. Launched in April 2023, the compact SUV coupe has been well received by customers and is currently priced at Rs. 7.51 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.04 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The five-seater is also exported from India. The Fronx made its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny before going on sale and it became the fastest new model to reach the 1 lakh sales milestone in January 2024 as it took only 10 months to reach this feat, and subsequently added another one lakh customers in just over seven months.

Speaking on the new milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The FRONX has struck a strong chord with today’s discernible SUV buyers looking for a thrilling turbo experience, futuristic design with a tech-loaded cabin and multiple powertrain choices. The option of a turbocharged engine with paddle shifters appeals to those looking for a more spirited and dynamic driving experience. We are confident of building on this success as we continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to our customers.”

With a notable 16 per cent YoY growth in FY25, this compact SUV has captured the attention of first-time buyers and Maruti Suzuki says it has gained significant traction among customers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities with NCR, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru emerging as the top five markets.

Additionally, there has been a significant surge in demand for the Fronx turbo variant according to them. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is based on the Baleno premium hatchback and is packed with features inside the cabin including a nine-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Head-Up Display, a 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charge, and Suzuki Connect amongst others.

The Fronx is equipped with a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.