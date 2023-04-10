Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1.0L BoosterJet Petrol Mileage Test – Video

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will go on sale this month in India and it will be sold with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce the Fronx in the domestic market and it will be available in a total of five variants namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The compact SUV coupe is based on the Baleno and both share the Heartect platform. It takes plenty of design inspiration from the Grand Vitara though up front.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is longer, wider and taller than the Baleno while the wheelbase length is identical. The front fascia comprises a prominent grille section with a thick horizontal chrome bar, a clamshell-shaped bonnet, a split headlamp cluster with sleek LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top, a faux skid plate, etc.

Other visual highlights are 16-inch alloy wheels, a coupe-like roofline, sharp wraparound LED tail lamps connected by an LED strip, and a rear faux skid plate. The Fronx will compete against entry-level compact SUVs such as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger while the Tata Punch and the upcoming Hyundai Ai3 will also be in the realms.

The five-seater is packed with features on the inside and the equipment list largely mimics the Baleno. It comes with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, push-button start/stop and so on.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 90 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The 1.0L turbo BoosterJet three-cylinder petrol engine kicking out 100 PS and 148 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.

In the video linked above, we have given you a detailed mileage test on the 1.0L BoosterJet petrol MT variant of the Fronx. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.5 kmpl for the manual version but how about in real-world conditions? Find out in the video!