Maruti Suzuki Festive Discounts In October – Up To Rs. 70,000

Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts on all its models for this festive season and here we have explained about them

Maruti Suzuki has announced the latest offers this festive season for October on its Arena range of models. There are consumer offers, dealer offers, festive booking bonuses, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers which should make sure to increase the footfall of potential buyers into the showrooms.

The highest discount in this season surprisingly goes to the Tour H3 CNG variant which gets a total of Rs 70k worth of offers and sadly the Tour M, Tour S (CNG), Eeco (Ambulance), All Ertiga models, Brezza (CNG), and the Dzire (CNG) get no discounts at all.

The Alto K10 gets an average discount of Rs 57k which includes consumer offers, festive booking bonuses, dealer offers and exchange bonuses as well. Similarly, the average discount of the S-Presso is around Rs 52k and both the models get some discounts on their respective CNG variants as well.

Maruti Arena Models Discount Maruti Alto K10 Up to Rs. 62,100 Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs. 57,100 Maruti Wagon R Up to Rs. 67,000 Maruti Celerio Up to Rs. 57,100 Maruti Old Swift Up to Rs. 25,000 Maruti New Swift Up to Rs. 59,000 Maruti Dzire Up to Rs. 40,000 Maruti Brezza Up to Rs. 42,000 Maruti Ertiga NIL Maruti Eeco Up to Rs. 30,000 Maruti Tour S Rs. 22,500 Maruti Tour H1 Up to Rs. 65,000 Maruti Tour H3 Up to Rs. 70,000 Maruti Tour V Up to Rs. 35,000 Maruti Tour M NIL

The WagonR and Celerio get good discounts, and this also includes special offers on the Waltz edition of the WagonR which makes it even more tempting to buy. Both the hatchbacks get decent discounts on the CNG models as well.

The old Swift gets nominal discounts adding up to Rs 25k for the petrol versions and Rs 15k for the CNG version. We expected to see more discounts on this model of the Swift to clear its stocks since the new Swift is already getting an insane number of bookings.

The Dzire also gets nominal discounts similar to the old Swift. With the new Dzire right around the corner, we will have to wait if that turns the table for the compact sedan. The Ertiga does not get discounts on any of its models which is a bummer considering the potential and demand it has in the market.

The Brezza gets more discounts on its Urbano special edition while the normal versions get somewhere between Rs 15k to Rs 30k while the CNG does not get any. The Eeco gets discounts in the range of Rs 30k and Rs 25k which includes the petrol and CNG models of the normal and Cargo versions of the Eeco while the Ambulance version does not get any discounts or offers.

The fleet operators are luckier this time as they get more discounts on models like the Tour H1, Tour H3, and the Tour V. The Tour M does not get any discount while the Tour S gets discounts only on its petrol version and not the CNG.