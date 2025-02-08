Maruti Suzuki February 2025 Discounts – Alto, New Swift, Dzire, Brezza

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 53,100 on its select Arena models in February 2025; MY 2024 stocks gets higher benefits of up to Rs. 58,100

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has revised the discounts offers this month for both latest MY 2025 models as well as MY 2024 unsold stock. In the month of February 2025, the home-grown carmaker has continued with its discount streak and we will take a look at the offers on the brand’s Arena models.

To begin with, the Alto K10 gets the highest discount of up to Rs. 53,100 for the latest stock and the MY 2024 cars are also available with similar benefits. The most affordable hatchback in the company’s line-up gets cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000 on the AGS transmission variants. The Alto K10 is followed by Celerio with almost similar benefits of up to Rs.53,100 for the MY 2025 and MY 2024 stock. The discount breakup for the 2025 model includes upto Rs. 35,000 consumer offer and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Apart from these offers, customers buying the S-Presso can avail discounts of up to Rs. 53,100 on the MY 2025 cars. The benefits for 2024 manufactured vehicle will also remain the same. Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R is also available with hefty discounts in February 2025 and the offers extends up to Rs. 48,100 for the MY 2025 and MY 2024 stock.

Maruti Suzuki Models Total Savings MY 2025 Stock Totol Savings MY 2024 Stock 1. Alto K10 Upto Rs. 53,100 Up to Rs. 53,100 2. Celerio Upto Rs. 53,100 Up to Rs. 53,100 3. S-Presso Upto Rs. 53,100 Up to Rs. 53,100 4. WagonR Upto Rs. 48,100 Up to Rs. 48,100 5. New Swift Upto Rs. 38,100 Upto Rs. 58,100 6. Old Swift – Upto Rs. 25,000 7. Old Drize Up to Rs. 25,000 Up to Rs. 25,000 8. Brezza – – 9. Eeco Upto Rs. 28,100 Up to Rs. 28,100

Note: The discount offers mentioned in the above table depend upon the variant, fuel type as well as the powertrain option. The discount offers on MY 2024 stock depends on the availability. We suggest you to contact your nearest dealer for detailed discount schemes.

In addition to this, the India’s largest car manufacturer is also offering discounts on its high selling model i.e. the new Swift which gets benefits of up to Rs. 38,100. This offer extends up to Rs. 58,100 for the MY 2024 stock. You can further save more on the new Swift by opting for the Blitz Edition. On the other hand, the previous-gen Swift can be had with discounts of up to Rs. 25,000.

Similarly, its sedan sibling, the old Dzire is available with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, however, the latest model is devoid of any offers. Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discounts on its best-selling model Brezza in February 2025. The compact SUV was available with benefits of up to Rs. 25,000 last month.

Moreover, there are hefty discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on commercial fleet vehicles like Ertiga Tour M, WagonR Tour H3, Eeco, Dzire Tour S, Alto Tour V and Eeco amongst others. The discount offers vary depending upon the variant and powertrain option.