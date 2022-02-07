Maruti Suzuki February 2022 Discounts – Alto, Wagon-R, Swift, Brezza

Check out all the discounts and offers available on Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of cars this month, i.e., in February 2022

It’s just February, and carmakers are already lining up alluring deals and discounts on vehicles! Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India, has announced some sweet offers on its cars as well, to attract customers and keep the sales numbers high. Here, we have detailed all the discounts available on Maruti’s Arena cars.

Maruti Alto is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on STD trim, and Rs. 15,000 on other trims (petrol variants only). An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available as well on the entry-level hatchback. On S-Presso, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Celerio has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On WagonR, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the 1.0L version, while the same on the 1.2L version is worth Rs. 25,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on it.

On Swift, the cash discount is worth Rs. 10,000 on ZXi and ZXi+ variants, and Rs. 15,000 on VXi trim, and nil on LXi trim. All variants of the hatchback get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Maruti Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 this month.

As for Vitara Brezza, it has a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. On Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any cash discount or exchange bonus this month. As for Eeco, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Maruti Alto (Std trim) Rs. 5,000 0 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Alto (All other variants expect CNG) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti S-Presso (except CNG variants) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Celerio (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Wagon-R (except CNG variants) Rs. 10,000 (1.0L variants)/Rs. 25,000 (1.2L variants) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Swift Rs. 10,000 (ZXi+, ZXi)/Rs. 15,000 (VXi) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Dzire Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 5,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 3,000 Maruti Ertiga 0 0 Maruti Eeco Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 3,000

It should be noted that all Maruti Suzuki cars, except Ertiga, have a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 on offer. The CNG variants of Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, and WagonR have no discounts available at all. The above-mentioned deals are just for the petrol-only variants.