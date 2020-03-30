Maruti Suzuki Extends Free Service & Warranty Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Maruti Suzuki has extended the free service, warranty and extended warranty of vehicles by up to three and half months

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced a number of ways to extend the warranty and service to its customers in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus that has wreaked havoc across the country. The COVID-19 infection has resulted in more than 1,000 people across India tested positive for the virus.

The 21-day lockdown has been imposed since last week to alleviate the spread. Maruti Suzuki has stated that for vehicles having free service, warranty and extended warranty scheduled to end between March 15, 2020 and April 30, 2020, the period has been extended up to June 30, 2020.

In addition, a set of vehicle tips have also been revealed to safeguard the vehicles that are already being parked for a week without much movement. The first and the foremost tip is keeping the engine on in idle condition for about fifteen minutes. This would be done once a month to keep the battery in good condition without draining out.

For the cars equipped with Smart Hybrid technology and Lithium-ion battery, Maruti Suzuki has suggested to keep the vehicle on and turn the headlights on for about half an hour once a month to avoid potential damage. Since the vehicles will be parked for long at a place, the tyres will have to bear the brunt of the entire weight being pushed down.

Thus, moving the vehicle forwards and backwards slightly and often checking the tyre pressure are important to avoid damage to the set of rubber being shod on. Another tip mentioned by the largest carmaker in the country has been disconnecting hand brake to ease off the pressure and using tyre stoppers instead.

These tips will definitely help in preventing your cars from any potential damage, possible in having your vehicles parked out for long. The Indian automakers are extending support to the government by providing financial aids and equipment during these troubled times and we all can only hope to get back to our regular lives thick and fast.