Upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX – What We Know So Far

The first fully electric vehicle in the Maruti Suzuki line-up, the eVX SUV will be launched in 2025. The EV is jointly developed with Toyota

The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and its launch is slated for the year 2025. The first fully electric vehicle in the leading Indian carmaker’s line-up is developed in partnership with Toyota. In the latest development, the fully camouflaged test prototype of the eVX concept has been spotted yet again in Europe. Earlier, the eVX caught our eye while on tests in Poland.

Maruti Suzuki revealed a host of details about the eVX electric SUV during its unveiling at the Auto Show. To begin with, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

As for the underpinnings are concerned, the eVX will sit on a brand new born-electric skateboard platform which will also be used for a number of upcoming Maruti-Toyota electric cars. As this EV will also spawn a Toyota counterpart, both the SUVs will be manufactured at Maruti’s Gujarat-based manufacturing facility and this will help to keep the costs in check.

In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. Once launched, the eVX SUV will lock horns with the likes of MG ZS EV, the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Mahindra XUV400 amongst others.

The eVX electric SUV seems to resemble a lot of its concept form, however, there are a bunch of changes. Although the details are well hidden under the black covers, we can easily spot the connected tail lamp setup at the rear along with the roof spoiler which closely resembles the EV’s concept form.

Flush door handles in the concept have been replaced by the conventional units, while the overall silhouette seems to be retained from the concept. There can be more changes on board and we will have to wait till the final production-ready version is officially revealed by Maruti Suzuki.