Maruti Suzuki eVX Spotted For The First Time In India: Details

Maruti Suzuki’s first electric car, the eVX has been spotted testing in India for the first time. Launch scheduled for 2025, the testing phase for the domestic market has commenced

As we all know India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will kick off its electric streak with the eVX SUV. Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the electric car was caught testing in Poland a few months back. Additionally, the Japanese car manufacturer also unveiled the car at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in near-production guise and we also got a first look at its interiors.

In the latest development, the test mule of the eVX electric SUV has been spied testing for the first time on Indian roads, thereby suggesting that the testing phase has now commenced. The test prototype was spotted in the vicinity of Gurugram city, precisely around the company’s manufacturing plant. Although the car was heavily draped in camouflage, we got a hint of its overall design language, which is in line with the near-production version showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The spy shots further reveal the presence of LED projector headlamps at the front with a blanked-off grille and a large air dam in the lower section. Towards the sides, the test car was seen with a set of multi-spoke regular alloy wheels, however, the production version will likely get new aero-efficient units.

In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

As for the underpinnings are concerned, the eVX will sit on a brand new born-electric skateboard platform which will also be used for a number of upcoming Maruti-Toyota electric cars. As this EV will also spawn a Toyota counterpart, both the SUVs will be manufactured at Maruti’s Gujarat-based manufacturing facility, ensuring a good amount of localization. This will likely be reflected in the pricing of the eVX which is expected to be on the aggressive end of the spectrum.

The launch timeline of the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV is set for the year 2025. Once launched, it will rival the likes of MG ZS EV, upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV amongst others in the Indian market.