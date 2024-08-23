Maruti Suzuki eVX Debut Timeline Confirmed – India Launch Details

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to be launched in India in early to mid-2025. It could offer a claimed range of over 550 km on a full charge

Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in February, building on its initial debut at the 2023 Auto Expo and the subsequent presentation at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The production model will be unveiled in January 2025 at the 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo.

The brand is actively testing prototypes of the eVX in preparation for its launch in India in early to mid-2025. Before its debut in the Indian market, the eVX will be introduced in international markets including Japan, Europe and the United Kingdom. Recent spy images reveal the development of the test prototypes, showcasing several elements that indicate the vehicle is approaching production readiness.

The prototypes of the Maruti Suzuki eVX reveal sharp LED headlamps and tail lamps with distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights and a horizontal LED light bar connecting the rear tail lamps. The twin lighting signatures are positioned parallel to each other. The eVX will compete with models like the Hyundai Creta EV and the recently launched Tata Curvv EV.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX boasts a prominent bumper opening, V-shaped multi-spoke alloy wheels, and rear door handles mounted on the pillars. Tall pillars and a thick horizontal grille bar connecting the headlamps further define its exterior. The SUV is expected to start at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will offer an array of advanced features inside.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-digital instrument console, and a heads-up display. Additionally, automatic climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, ventilated and powered front seats, adjustable headrests, and a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel will also be available.

The midsize electric SUV is expected to also feature Level 2 ADAS technology, leather seat upholstery, and various drive modes among its features. It is speculated to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, which is expected to deliver a claimed driving range of over 550 km per charge.