Maruti Suzuki eVX Caught Testing With New Alloy Wheel Design

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is all set to debut in India in early 2025; expected to deliver a claimed range of over 550 km on a single charge

Maruti Suzuki first introduced the eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by a showcase at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The concept also appeared at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 in February. It has been confirmed that the production version of the eVX will make its debut in January 2025 at the next Bharat Mobility Expo with its official likely launch taking place during the same event.

The brand is actively testing the eVX ahead of its highly anticipated domestic launch. The electric SUV is expected to debut in international markets as exports will also be a priority. Spy images of test mules suggest the vehicle is nearing production, offering a glimpse of several key features that will more likely be part of the final version.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature sleek LED headlamps and tail lamps, complemented by distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights. A horizontal LED light bar at the rear will connect the tail lamps, accompanied by dual parallel lighting signatures. In the latest spy shot, you could see a set of differently designed and sportier alloy wheels compared to the previous prototypes.

It will also sport tall pillars and a bold horizontal grille bar connecting the headlamps, adding to its robust design. Expected to start around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom), the eVX will take on Tata Nexon EV, recently launched MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV400 and others. It will also spawn a Toyota sibling in late 2025.

The features list will comprise a digital instrument console, a large touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seats, drive modes, a wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, heads-up display, ventilated and powered front seats, a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, Level 2 ADAS and plenty more.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack, enabling a driving range of over 550 km on a single charge. The midsize electric SUV will also support DC fast charging.