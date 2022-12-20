Maruti Suzuki EV Concept, 2 All-New SUVs To Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will showcase an array of 16 new vehicles including an EV concept, 2 new SUVs and flex-fuel WagonR

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today released an official statement saying that it will showcase a range of futuristic products and technologies at the 2023 Auto Expo. The largest car manufacturer in the country has confirmed that it will reveal an electric concept and a slew of SUVs to ‘offer an unparalleled experience to the audience’.

The upcoming lineup of vehicles is in accordance with Maruti Suzuki’s vision to offer futuristic, technology-driven products and services for customers as the show-goers will be able to experience a ‘future fuelled by imagination and led by sustainability, technology, safety and connectivity’ at the brand’s pavilion.

Speaking of Maruti Suzuki’s presence at the 2023 Auto Expo, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products. Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow.”

He further noted that besides the new range of SUVs and a futuristic Concept EV (previewing the 2025-bound electric SUV), the Indo-Japanese manufacturer will bring in a hybrid and a flex-fuel-based prototype to complete the display with an array of 16 vehicles. Delving deep, the company has said that two brand new SUVs (five-door Jimny and YTB crossover), the WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of existing products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift will form the lineup.

The Maruti Suzuki pavilion at Hall Number 9, spread across 4,118 sq m, will be divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone. The major highlight will be the ‘Grand SUV amphitheatre’ with an elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki.

In addition, customers will have curated engagement activities like ‘Sustainability Tree’ in the Sustainability Zone. The Technology Zone with engaging & immersive experiences on futuristic technologies like ADAS, V2X, and cutting-edge powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using innovative technologies like Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.

The Innovation Zone will engage with Varun Dhawan fans as they will be able to strike a pose with the superstar’s 3D character and the specially curated Adventure Zone will have a ‘Rock Wall Climbing Activity’ to engage adventure enthusiasts while also showcasing customized AllGRIP vehicles. The studio at the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will facilitate real-time digital content and candid conversations with celebrities and influencers.