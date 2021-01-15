Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & XL6 Record 50% MPV Market Share In Dec 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 combined to record more than 12,200 units in December 2020 garnering around 50 per cent market share

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga as its popular passenger UVs in the domestic market and both of them deliver on consistent basis every month. The Ertiga MPV received its biggest update in late 2018 as it shifted to second generation based on the lightweight Heartect architecture with a redesigned exterior, interior and addition of new features.

The major overhaul helped in the largest carmaker in the country consolidating its position in the MPV segment with the Ertiga. In the final month of the last calendar year, the Ertiga posted a total of 9,177 units as against 6,650 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 38 per cent sales growth. When compared to the previous month of November 2020, the MPV recorded 4 per cent negative growth.

Capitalising on the Ertiga’s popularity, Maruti Suzuki introduced the XL6. Sold only through Nexa premium dealerships, the XL6 is a more upmarket take on the Ertiga with a different front fascia and other styling changes. The six-seater has a middle row captain seating arrangement and is retailed with the same powertrain option as the Ertiga.

The XL6 managed to garner 3,088 units in December 2020 as against 2,521 units during the same period in 2019 with a YoY surge of 22 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of November 2020, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 registered 9 per cent volume de-growth as 3,388 units were recorded. Both the MPVs led to Maruti Suzuki registering 50 per cent MPV market share last month.

The Ertiga is currently priced between Rs. 7.59 lakh and Rs. 10.13 lakh (ex-showroom) while the XL6 costs from Rs. 9.85 lakh for the entry-level Zeta variant and it goes all the way up to Rs.11.52 lakh for the range-topping trim (ex-showroom). Unlike the Ertiga, the XL6 is not available in an expansive range as Zeta and Alpha are the only trim choices with manual and automatic options.

Both the MPVs are powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with BSVI compliance and mild-hybrid technology. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. The transmission choices available are a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter AT.