Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Was The Most Sold MPV In 2021 With 48% Growth

The combined sales of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 stood at 1,54,310 units in 2021 as against 1,04,185 units with a YoY growth of 48 per cent

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Wagon R finish at the top of the volume sales charts in the calendar year 2021 and it was followed by the Swift, Baleno and Alto. The Ertiga along with its more premium sibling XL6 finished in the fifth position as it continued to be the most sold MPV in the country last year by a big margin.

The combined sales of Ertiga and XL6 stood at 1,54,310 units last year as against 1,04,185 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 48 per cent. They held on to a market share of 5 per cent in the passenger car industry in the calendar year 2021. Both will be subjected to midcycle updates this year as well.

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly introduce a new automatic transmission for many of its models this year as the four-speed torque converter automatic unit will be replaced by a new six-speed AT sourced from the Suzuki Vitara retailed globally. The Ertiga could be the second model to receive such treatment as the launch of the facelift is lined up for March 2022.

The seven-seater MPV will gain exterior and interior updates and the six-speed AT’s reach will likely be expanded to the XL6 as well. The upcoming Brezza bound for April 2022 could become the first vehicle to get the new six-speed AT with paddle shifters while the revised Ertiga may receive the treatment around May or June this year.

The XL6 is sold through Nexa premium outlets and it comes with a middle-row captain seating arrangement. The Ertiga currently costs between Rs. 8.12 lakh and Rs. 10.85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the XL6 is priced at Rs. 10.14 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs.12.02 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).

As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech is used. It develops a maximum power output of 104.7 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm. A five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter AT are transmission options.