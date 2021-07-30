Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI S-CNG Detailed In Walkaround Video

Take a look at the country’s one of the most comfortable and frugal MPVs – Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG in a walkaround video here

There’s no doubt that MPVs are really practical, and for this reason, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has enjoyed huge success in the Indian market. In its second-gen avatar, it is a perfect amalgam of compact dimensions, spacious interior, affordable pricing, and frugality. The 7-seater MPV returns an ARAI-rated mileage of 19.01 kmpl with petrol as fuel.

However, the brand also offers a CNG variant of the Ertiga in the Indian market that returns 26.08 km per kg. While the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is sold in a total of six trim options, the choice of factory-fitted CNG kit is available in the mid-spec VXI trim only, retailing at Rs. 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram). The variant line-up of the petrol-powered Ertiga starts with base-spec LXI trim and tops out with ZXI+ trim.

Well, what all does the most frugal trim option has on offer is a question to answer. And to do it, we have a walkaround video of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXI S-CNG. This variant is impressing the masses with its reduced running cost. Interestingly, it also comes with a slew of features.

The list includes central locking, power-adjustable & foldable ORVMs, rear AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual HVAC controls, cooled cupholders, front & rear power windows, 2-din stereo system, wheel caps, projector headlamps, Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls and more.

Dimensions of the Ertiga are perfect at giving it a strong road presence, along with ample space on the inside. It measures 4,395 mm in length, 1,735 mm in width, ad 1,690 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,740 mm long. Talking of the boot space, with all seats in place, it is measured at 209 litres. The CNG cylinder also eats up some boot space.

The Ertiga gets a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 105 PS of peak power and 138 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 4-speed AT. Sadly, the CNG trim boast of reduced power and torque outputs of 92 PS and 122 Nm, respectively. Also, the option of an automatic gearbox is limited to the petrol variants only.