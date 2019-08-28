Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs XL6 MPV – Full Video Comparison

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki XL6 costs up to Rs. 84,000 more than the standard Ertiga with several exterior and interior changes

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recently introduced the XL6 in Zeta and Alpha variants priced between Rs. 9.79 lakh and Rs. 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The comparable Zeta MT, Zeta AT and Alpha MT in the Ertiga cost Rs. 70,000, Rs. 85,000 and Rs. 75,000 cheaper as the largest carmaker in the country added several updates to make the XL6 stand out.

Some of the key features in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 are a redesigned front grille, new fog lamp housing, all-black interior, sunglass holder, black wing mirrors, auto-dimming lights, a reading lamp at the rear, 15-inch black alloy wheels, sporty roof rails, newly designed bumper up front and rear, minor suspension tweaks and updated tail lamps.

Other major updates include LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, black body cladding, presence of XL6 badge on the tailgate, and skid plates at the front and rear over the regular MPV. There are obvious changes in dimensions as the Maruti Suzuki XL6 is 50 mm longer at 4,445 mm and 40 mm wider at 1,775 mm than the standard Ertiga with identical 2,740 mm wheelbase.

The boot space and fuel tank capacity remain the same at 209 litres and 45 litres respectively. The XL6 is also 30 kilograms heavier than the regular MPV and it might have impacted in the fuel economy by a slight margin. It is claimed to have 19.01 kmpl and 17.99 kmpl fuel economy in manual and automatic variants respectively. The Ertiga is 0.33 kmpl and 0.70 kmpl more frugal than the XL6.

The XL6 has middle row captain seating arrangement allowing for six people while the Ertiga has 2+3+2 layout capable of enabling seven people on-board. It is sold exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships and the Ertiga can be bought from Arena showrooms across the country.

The interior of the XL6, in particular, has darker wooden trim on the dashboard, silver-trimmed multi-functional steering wheel, other notable silver accents and latest SmartPlay seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Sharing the 1.5-litre SHVS petrol engine, both the models develop 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. The powertrain is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic. Despite the increase in price over the Ertiga, the XL6 does have plenty of changes to justify the sticker tag and its exterior is a major highlight. The more premium interior could lure in more customers towards the XL6 as well.