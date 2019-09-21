Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tour M Holds India’s Longest Waiting Period

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tour M is priced at Rs 7.99 Lakh and is available specifically to the fleet operators, waiting period is over 34 weeks in some regions

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer has been rolling out MPVs in a time when everyone is buying SUVs. However, the strategy had proved to be successful as their first model, the all-new Ertiga is outselling even the Vitara Brezza, making it the best selling big car for the brand. Cashing on its success, Maruti then launched the XL6 premium MPV that is sold through Nexa dealerships.

In between, Maruti Suzuki also introduced the Ertiga based Tour M, a model specifically for the fleet operators. Based on the company’s idea of increasing the sales by introducing a model specifically for the fleet operators, and to continue selling the older gen models to fleet after introducing a new model, the Ertiga Tour M was introduced in August.

The Tour M has a price tag of Rs 7.99 Lakh (Ex-showroom) and has a waiting period exceeding 8 months on CNG version. This is a record waiting period for any car in India. Few select models of Kia Seltos are commanding a waiting period of over 6 months.

The Indian market is not going through a good time these days and sales have plummeted with a 30 percent decline. Such high waiting period is a good sign that the product is in demand. The Ertiga Tour M is based on the MPVs mid-Vxi variant and is available only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 105 Ps and 138 Nm of torque.

The Ertiga Tour M gets features such as rear AC vents, electrically adjustable outer mirrors, colour TFT MID, stereo with Bluetooth compatibility and steering mounted controls. For safety, there are dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, speed limiter, seatbelt warning, and speed-sensitive door locks.

The Ertiga MPV range starts at Rs 7.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 10 variants with the top-spec diesel variant priced at close to Rs 11 Lakh. There’s also a 1.5-litre inhouse diesel engine that will be discontinued after April 1.