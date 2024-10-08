Top 10 Cars September 2024 In India – Creta Top Selling SUV

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga headed the sales table in September 2024 ahead of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In the month of September 2024, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga moved up to the top of the sales standings with 17,441 units as against 13,528 unit during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 29 per cent. The recently launched Swift compact hatchback finished in the second position with 16,241 units as against 14,703 units.

This led to a YoY sales increase of 10 per cent. The Hyundai Creta was the third most sold passenger vehicle in India last month and was the highest sold SUV in the country. The midsize SUV garnered 15,902 unit sales as against 12,717 units in September 2023 with a YoY volume growth of 25 per cent in the domestic market.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza finished in the fourth position with 15,322 unit sales as against 15,001 units with a YoY growth of 2 per cent. The Mahindra Scorpio series comprises the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic and they combined to record a locally tally of 14,438 units in September 2024 as against 11,846 units with a YoY growth of 22 per cent.

Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra & Tata To Launch New Midsize e-SUVs Soon

Top 10 Cars (YoY) Sales In September 2024 Sales In September 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (29%) 17,441 13,528 2. Maruti Suzuki Swift (10%) 16,241 14,703 3. Hyundai Creta (25%) 15,902 12,717 4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (2%) 15,322 15,001 5. Mahindra Scorpio (22%) 14,438 11,846 6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-22%) 14,292 18,417 7. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (21%) 13,874 11,455 8. Tata Punch (5%) 13,711 13,036 9. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-18%) 13,339 16,250 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (7%) 11,908 11,147

It played an integral role in Mahindra beating Tata Motors for third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table last month. In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback was positioned sixth with 14,292 units as against 18,417 units with a YoY sales decline of 22 per cent. The Fronx compact SUV coupe has been racking up good volumes since its market launch and last month was no different.

The five-seater recorded 13,874 units as against 11,455 units in September 2023 with a YoY growth of 21 per cent. The Tata Punch dropped down to eighth in the top ten standings as 13,711 units were registered against 13,036 units with a YoY sales increase of 5 per cent.

Also Read: Mahindra Beats Tata Motors In September 2024 Sales By A Big Margin

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the only other model besides the Baleno within the top ten to have encountered YoY sales dip as 13,339 units were posted against 16,250 units with a YoY drop of 18 per cent. The Eeco rounded out the top ten with 11,908 units against 11,147 units with a sales increase of 7 per cent.