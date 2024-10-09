Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Tops Sales In Sep 2024, Punch Down To 8th

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga led the sales chart in September 2024, outperforming models like the Swift, Creta and Brezza in India

In September 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga secured the top position in the sales chart, outperforming well-known models such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Its sustained success underscores its widespread popularity in India, especially within the MPV segment, making it a preferred choice for family-oriented buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga moved up to the top of the sales standings with 17,441 units as against 13,528 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 29 per cent. The recently launched Swift compact hatchback finished in the second position as seven Maruti Suzuki cars featured in the top ten last month.

The Ertiga continues to be the best-selling MPV in the country as well and its dominance could not be matched by any other model. However, the MPV segment has received some traction in recent times as the fourth generation Kia Carnival was launched a few days ago while BYD strengthened its domestic lineup with the addition of the eMax 7 electric MPV.

In 2025, Kia is expected to launch the facelifted version of the Carens while an all-electric RV based on the Carens also appears to be under development for India. As you might expect, the compact and midsize SUVs garnered higher volumes than PVs in other segments. While the Ertiga moved up to the top, the Tata Punch had to give up some positions.

The Tata Punch slipped to eighth place in the top ten sales rankings for September 2024, with 13,711 units sold compared to 13,036 units in the same month last year, reflecting a modest year-on-year growth of 5 per cent. For the majority of this CY, the Punch took the top position in the sales charts but the tables had turned in September.

Recently, Tata Motors updated the Punch’s lineup with the addition of new features and its electric version was introduced earlier this year to lure in customers.