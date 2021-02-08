Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Sales Up By 91% In January 2021

As of now, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between Rs 7.69 lakh and Rs 10.47 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo & Maruti Suzuki XL6

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been one of the best-selling MPVs in the Indian market for a long time now, and it looks like its popularity is ever-growing. The car not only has a waiting period stretching for months, but it also recorded a massive year-on-year growth in sales last month.

In January 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 9,565 units of the Ertiga in the Indian market, which is 91 per cent more than the 4,997 units the Japanese carmaker sold in the same month last year. The car also recorded a 4 per cent growth in MoM sales, with 9,177 Ertigas sold in the country in December 2020.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105 PS of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 4-speed automatic. Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Ertiga at a starting price of Rs 7.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.47 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

The features on offer with the MPV include projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, 15-inch wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and CarPlay, push-button start-stop, ventilated front cup holders, auto climate control with rear AC vents and a 6-speaker audio system.

On the safety front, the MPV gets ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESP, Hill Hold Control, a reverse parking camera, dual frontal airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. That being said, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently puts up against the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo, as well as the Maruti Suzuki XL6 – its very own premium doppelganger.

It should be noted that Toyota is also planning to make use of the Ertiga to introduce its most affordable MPV in the country, thanks to the global agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. However, the Toyota MPV will not be a new car, but instead, just a Toyota-badged version of the Ertiga itself.