Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price In India Hiked, Gets New Features

The Maruti Ertiga is currently the best-selling MPV in India and takes on the likes of the Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, and the Mahinda Marazzo

With an average waiting period of over 6 months in India, the Marut Suzuki Ertiga leads the sales chart in the MPV segment and not only offers a practical and comfortable cabin to the buyers but in addition to this, is also backed by dependable after-sales support and reliable mechanical setup.

The car takes on other seven-seater MPVs and is available with either a 1.5L NA petrol engine or a CNG powertrain. Having said this, the Indian carmaker recently hiked the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price in India while it also made a few updates to the standard features list being offered with this MPV. Here are all the details that you should know.

For starters, the Ertiga is available in four trim options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. In addition to this, the buyers can also opt for other automatic and CNG variants of the Maruti Ertiga. The Ertiga can be had in six exterior colour options – Dignity brown, splendid silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Metallix Oxford Blue and Pearl Metallic Auburn Red. Unlike the XL6, the Ertiga is only available in a seven-seater configuration.

The brand has hiked the prices of all the variants of the Maruti Ertiga by Rs 6,000. In addition to this, it is now also offering new features as a standard part of the package across the line-up.

These include features like ESP (electronic stability program) and hill hold assist. These features not only improve the safety kit but are also expected to help in achieving better safety ratings if the Ertiga is again subjected to any crash test in the future.

The Maruti Ertiga however continues to be offered with the same 1.5L K15C engine with DualJet and Dual VVT technology. This engine makes 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox comes mated to this engine as standard but the buyers can also opt for the new 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.