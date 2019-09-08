Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Posts MASSIVE 139% Sales Increase In August 2019

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is among the highest gainers of August 2019 and outsold many popular compact SUVs

Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new Ertiga MPV late last year in a time when every other brand was aiming at SUV segment. Launching a differentiated product helped Maruti Suzuki gain a substantial lead over rivals and the new Ertiga has managed to attract many buyers ever since it was first launched.

The Ertiga has been constantly raking up 7,000 plus unit sales and has even outsold many Compact SUVs, which is the most popular segment in India currently, including Maruti Suzuki’s very own Vitara Brezza compact SUV, whose sales is on a constant decline.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in India sold 8,391 units of Ertiga MPV in India, recording an industry best 139 per cent growth rate as compared to last year, the same month when Maruti sold 3,515 units. However, the Ertiga witnessed a 9 per cent sales decline as compared to July 2019 when Maruti Suzuki sold 9,222 units.

When compared to the company’s successful Vitara Brezza, the compact SUV got only 7,109 units, registering a massive 46 per cent dip. The second-generation Ertiga MPV was launched with a new design, new platform, new engine options, and updated interiors.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the company’s Heartect platform and is powered by a 1.5-litre K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine that generates 104.7 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Later, Ertiga received a new 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 95 PS and 225 Nm and mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

To cash in the success of Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki also launched an Ertiga based MPV called the XL6 which is the more premium version of the popular car and is sold through the Nexa range of dealerships.

Recently Maruti Suzuki updated the Ertiga by adding the BS-VI technology in its petrol engine and the same unit powers the XL6. Maruti Suzuki discontinued the 1.3-litre diesel engine in the Ertiga to make way for the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine.