Maruti Suzuki Enhances Standard Warranty Up To 3 Years/ 1 Lakh Km

Maruti Suzuki has announced enhanced warranty programmes for its customers as the new extended warranty package covers vehicles for up to 6 years/ 1,60,000 km

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced substantial improvements to its warranty programs for its passenger cars across the range. Previously 2 years or 40,000 km, the standard warranty has now been extended to 3 years or 1 lakh km – whichever comes first. This enhanced standard warranty will apply to all vehicles delivered from July 9th, 2024 onwards.

The extended standard warranty now offers comprehensive coverage for the powertrain, transmission, mechanical components, electrical systems, and AC system, barring consumables. This provides customers with enhanced peace of mind, ensuring free repairs at any of Maruti Suzuki’s authorised service centres nationwide throughout the warranty.

In addition, the largest car producer in the country has expanded its extended warranty options, now offering coverage for up to 6 years or 1.60 lakh km – whichever comes first. Customers can select from three extended warranty packages: Platinum Package, Royal Platinum Package and Solitaire Package with different sets of options.

For instance, the Platinum Package enables an extended warranty up to 4th year/1,20,000 km (whichever is earlier) while the customers choosing the Royal Platinum Package get an extended warranty up to 5th year/1,40,000 km (whichever is earlier). The Solitaire Package avails customers an extended warranty up to 6th year/1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier).

In a move to enhance customer satisfaction, Maruti Suzuki has broadened the extended warranty coverage to include 11 high-value parts that were previously only protected under the standard warranty. Commenting on this initiative, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales at MSIL, expressed,

“At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience.”